PM Modi greets people on Dhanteras

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 13, 2020 Published on November 13, 2020

Dhanteras is considered auspicious to buy a range of items, including gold and silver

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of Dhanteras. In a tweet, he said that Dhanwantari, associated with Ayurveda, who is worshipped on this day, brings happiness, prosperity, good fortune and good health.

Jewellers bet on Dhanteras, Diwali to regain sheen

Dhanteras, considered the most auspicious day in Hindu calendar for buying items ranging from precious metals like gold and silver to utensils, is being celebrated for two days, Thursday and Friday, this year.

