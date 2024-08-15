Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address on the 78th Independence Day, highlighted that the country is moving towards self-reliance by improving domestic manufacturing and has even started exporting to other countries.

"There was a time when we imported mobile phones, but today we have built a mobile phone manufacturing ecosystem, and now we have started exporting mobile phones to the world," said PM Modi.

Regarding the defence sector, PM Modi said, "We are becoming self-reliant in the defence sector. Today, we have our own identity in defence equipment manufacturing. India is emerging as a defence manufacturing hub."

For the toy industry, PM Modi noted that the country used to import toys, but with improvements in domestic manufacturing, India now not only produces toys for domestic consumption but also exports them to other countries."

PM Modi also shared that many large companies and investors from around the world want to invest in India and urged States to seize this opportunity and attract investors.

“I urge the State Governments to make clear policies to attract investors and give assurance of good governance and law and order situation to them. There should be competition between States to attract maximum investors. Their policies should changed or moulded as per global requirements,” he added.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the reforms undertaken by the Central Government in the past 10 years and said that this has increased self-confidence in the youth and their desire to take giant leaps.