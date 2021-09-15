PM Modi holds ‘Chintan Shivir’ with council of ministers, says simplicity way of life

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting with the Union Council of Ministers, which was termed as ‘Chintan Shivir’, and stressed that simplicity is the way of life, sources said.
At the meeting, presentations were made by Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Dharmendra Pradhan on efficiency and time management. Four more such “Chintan Shivirs” will be held for further improving governance, they said.
According to sources, four more such sessions will be held where different Union ministers will give presentations. Both the ministers shared good practices on time management, efficiency, root cause analysis of problems and selection of personal staff.
Also read: Modi to travel to Washington for Quad Summit this month
Good practices about some basic issues such as dealing with people, promptly responding to letters were also shared in their presentations. At the meeting, Modi asked the ministers to learn from the best practices of their colleagues. Recalling late Union Minister Manohar Parrikar, the prime minister said that simplicity is a way of life.
Stating that sharing is caring, Modi spoke about Tiffin Meetings during his Gujarat days where everyone used to bring their own tiffins in meetings and shared the food as well as ideas. The meeting at the auditorium of the Rashtrapati Bhavan lasted nearly five hours.
Sources said the meeting was termed ‘Chintan Shivar’, a contemplation session for overall improvement in the efficiency and governance, they said. The prime minister holds regular meetings of the Council of Ministers where various ministries make presentations on important issues. The meetings also help ministers to keep themselves updated with various welfare schemes being carried out by the government.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
₹1550 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1545153015621580 Outlook is bearish. Go short on a break below the support ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...