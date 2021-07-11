PM Modi holds meeting with BJP national secretaries

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the BJP national secretaries, along with party president JP Nadda, at his official residence here on Sunday.
Almost all the national secretaries of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were present at the meeting chaired by Modi. BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh was also present.
Earlier in the day, Nadda chaired a meeting with the BJP national secretaries at the party headquarters here. The meeting lasted for about an hour.
Modi held similar meetings last month with the BJP general secretaries and the heads of the saffron party's different wings at his residence.
Both meetings had lasted for about five hours and wide-ranging political discussions were held, mainly on the recently-held and the upcoming Assembly polls.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
On this day in 2019, the last Volkswagen Beetle rolled off the line in Mexico. This quiz is all about iconic ...
A poet finds comfort in memories, like water on a thirsty day
The adman’s day dawns with verses on topical concerns. They are my sunrise, he says, after completing six ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...