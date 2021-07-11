National

PM Modi holds meeting with BJP national secretaries

PTI | Updated on July 11, 2021

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the BJP national secretaries, along with party president JP Nadda, at his official residence here on Sunday.

Almost all the national secretaries of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were present at the meeting chaired by Modi. BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh was also present.

Earlier in the day, Nadda chaired a meeting with the BJP national secretaries at the party headquarters here. The meeting lasted for about an hour.

Modi held similar meetings last month with the BJP general secretaries and the heads of the saffron party's different wings at his residence.

Both meetings had lasted for about five hours and wide-ranging political discussions were held, mainly on the recently-held and the upcoming Assembly polls.

BJP
