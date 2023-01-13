Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, inaugurated the National Youth Festival on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, which is being held in the poll-bound state of Karnataka.

“On one hand, we have the exuberant National Youth Festival, and on the other hand, there is the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. We must emphasise and understand our duties to take the country forward in the Amrit Kaal and work towards making India the third largest economy in the world. There are new opportunities in agriculture and sports, and the youth are credited with driving this revolution. This is a historic time—when optimism and opportunity are coming together,” said the Prime Minister during the inauguration.

The 26 th edition of the National Youth Festival, from January 13 to 16 at Hubballi-Dharwad. The theme for this year is ‘Viksit Yuva Viksit Bharat.’ The festival is being organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the Government of Karnataka.

PM Modi’s security was breached by a boy who apparently broke through a barricade and rushed towards his car during a roadshow. The camera footage from the ceremony shows that the boy had rushed towards the PM’s car to present him a garland.

The inaugural event was held at the Railway Sports Ground, and was attended by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Anurag Singh Thakur, among others.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit