PM Modi inaugurates Delhi's Pragati Maidan corridor project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the main tunnel and five underpasses of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project, an integral part of the Pragati Maidan redevelopment exercise.
The Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project has been built at a cost of more than ₹920 crore and is entirely funded by the central government.
It is aimed at providing hassle-free and smooth access to the new world-class exhibition and convention centre being developed at Pragati Maidan to facilitate easy participation of exhibitors and visitors in the programmes being held there.
Published on
June 19, 2022
