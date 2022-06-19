PM Modi inaugurates Delhi's Pragati Maidan corridor project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the main tunnel and five underpasses of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project, an integral part of the Pragati Maidan redevelopment exercise.

Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor will ensure ease of living by helping save time and cost of commuters in a big way. https://t.co/e98TMk3z0i — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2022

The Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project has been built at a cost of more than ₹920 crore and is entirely funded by the central government.

It is aimed at providing hassle-free and smooth access to the new world-class exhibition and convention centre being developed at Pragati Maidan to facilitate easy participation of exhibitors and visitors in the programmes being held there.