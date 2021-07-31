PM Modi interacts with IPS probationers, asks them to be flag-bearers of ‘Ek Bharat -Shreshth Bharat’

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the IPS probationers and interacted with them at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy here via video conference.
Highlighting the important role they play for the society and the country, he said “You are lucky to enter Service in the 75th year of Azadi, next 25 years are critical for both you and India.”
During a lively interaction with the IPS probationers, the Prime Minister discussed the aspirations and dreams of the new generation police officers and called upon them to be friendly and keep the honour of the uniform.
He interacted with Anuj Paliwal, IIT Roorkee graduatefrom Haryana, who has been allotted the Kerala Cadre; Rohan Jagdish, a law graduate with political science and international relations as his civil services subject and a keen swimmer, Gaurav Rampravesh Rai a civil engineer from Maharashtra who has been allotted Chattisgarh and some other officers.
With Ranjeeta Sharma, Rajasthan Cadre officer from Haryana, the Prime Minister talked about her achievements during the training where she is accorded the honour of the best probationer and talked about the use of her qualification in mass communication in her work.
In the context of left-wing extremism, the Prime Minister said this poses unique challenges and will need, along with law and order, an emphasis on development and social connect in the tribal areas.
The Prime Minister said “we are containing the Maoist violence and new bridges of development and trust are being established in the tribal areas.”
During the interaction, the Prime Minister discussed his ideas about tackling financial frauds and stressed the inclusive potential of information technology. He asked them to keep pace with the developments in the world of cybercrime and asked the young officers to send their suggestion for improving digital awareness.
The Prime Minister emphasised the need to keep police ready in these times of technological disruptions. He said the challenge is to prevent new types of crime with even more innovative methods. He stressed the need to undertake novel experiments, research and methods for cyber security.
The Prime Minister reminded the officer trainees that they are flag-bearers of ‘Ek Bharat -Shreshth Bharat,’ therefore they should always keep the mantra of ‘Nation First, Always First’ foremost in their mind and it should reflect in all their activities.
