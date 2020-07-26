PM Modi launches three high throughput COVID19 diagnostic machines

To ramp up Covid-19 testing capacities in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched three high-throughput testing facilities through video conferencing on Sunday.

The machines are based out of Indian Council of Medical Research’s National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research, Noida, National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health, Mumbai and National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata, and will be able to test over 10,000 samples in a day.

Number of tests conducted on July 26 was over 4.4 lakh. Cumulative tests have crossed 1.62 crore.

“These labs will also reduce turn-around time and exposure of lab personnel to infectious clinical materials. The labs are enabled to test diseases other than Covid as well, and post the pandemic, will be able to test for Hepatitis B and C, HIV, Mycobacterium tuberculosis, Cytomegalovirus, Chlamydia, Neisseria, Dengue,” a Press Information Bureau statement said.

India is nearing 14 lakh Covid-19 cases, a day after it recorded up till over 13 lakh cases. On July 26, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has stated that up to 13,85,522 cases have been recorded since the start of the pandemic in February. While 8,85,577 (63.90 per cent) persons got cured, another 32,063 persons have died.

Up to 48,661 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours. At present, there are 4,67,882 active infections in India.