PM Modi launches Ujjawala 2 scheme at Mahoba in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched the second phase of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Scheme in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh to provide liquified petroleum gas (LPG) connections to those living below poverty line. Modi handed over free gas connection to around 10 women virtually.
During the launch Modi said, “ The Government is providing PNG connection in Uttar Pradesh and Eastern India. In the first phase, target is to give connection to 21 lakh families in more than 50 districts of UP . The Government is making efforts to provide gas through pipelines like water. This is cost effective as compared with gas cylinders. The second important scheme is GOVARDHAN which aims at making biogas through cow dung.”
Modi also assured that there are many migrants from Bundelkhand and other parts of UP who face the issue of providing address proof. Now in the Ujjawala scheme 2, they can get the connection by providing self-declaration address proof.
The Ujjwala scheme was first launched in 2016, when the Government had committed to provide LPG connections to the women of 5 crore families categorised as below poverty line. In 2018, women from 7 more categories including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and forest dwellers were included. Later in 2019, the target was further expanded to eightcrore LPG connections.
In the Union Budget for 2021-22, the Government had announced a provision for an additional one crore connections under the Ujjawala scheme to cover those who couldn't get the benefit in the earlier phase. Besides the deposit free connections, the beneficiaries will also get first refill and hotplate for free.
