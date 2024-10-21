Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez will visit Vadodara on October 28 where both the leaders will hold bilateral meetings and also inaugurate the ambitious Tata-Airbus project.

PM Modi had laid the foundation stone for this project exactly two years ago on October 30, 2022 in Vadodara. Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) and Airbus Defence and Space will jointly manufacture C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) at this new facility.

According to a statement from the Gujarat government, a bilateral meeting between the two Prime Ministers will also take place in Vadodara. Consequently, special security measures are being implemented throughout the city, with strict arrangements by police and local officials.

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation is also making extensive preparations for the arrival of both dignitaries. The corporation is cleaning the main roads, dividers, footpaths, and public areas of the city while also working swiftly on road repairs. Initiatives such as painting and tree plantation are underway to enhance the beauty of the city roads. In response to the recent floods, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation is working tirelessly to repair damage in key areas of the city. Urgent repairs for mudslides and roads affected by the floods are being prioritised.

Prominent landmarks in Vadodara, including Maharaja Sayajirao University, Kirti Mandir, Nyay Mandir, and Lakshmi Vilas Palace are being decorated with special and attractive lighting, along with fresh coats of paint. Additionally, the graffiti artwork on the walls along both sides of the main roads is becoming a major attraction, the statement added.