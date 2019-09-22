PM Modi receives rousing welcome at 'Howdy Modi' event

A one-woman army that waged a battle for empathy
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a rousing welcome on Sunday when he arrived at the crowded NRG stadium to address the Indian-American community along with US President Donald Trump.
Trump would join Modi as a “special gesture” by the US President to underscore the special bond between the two countries. It is for the first time that Trump and Modi would share a stage together and address a record crowd of 50,000 Indian-Americans.
Modi entered on the stage with folded hands. He bowed before the audience, thanking them for such an amazing welcome.
Welcoming Prime Minister Modi, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner highlighted the significance of the event and said that Indians have been a key figure in the development of his city.
Turner told the crowd that Houston is the most diverse city in the county.
“In Houston, we say howdy in more than 140 languages,” Turner said, “and this morning we are saying howdy to Modi!”
After welcoming Modi at the event, Turner presented him the keys to the Houston City, which has one of the largest concentration of the Indian-American community in the US.
About two dozen governors and members of the US Congress are also attending the event.
Democrat Steny Hoyer welcomed Prime Minister Modi and invoked Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru in his speech. He said both Indians and Americans have the same purpose, growing the partnership between the two countries.
Earlier, Trump said that he and his “friend” Modi will have a “good time” at the mega event.
“Look forward to being with our great India loving community!” he tweeted.
Responding to Trump’s tweet, Modi said he was looking forward to meet the US leader in Houston.
“It surely will be a great day! Looking forward to meeting you very soon @realDonaldTrump,” Modi tweeted.
Organised by the non-profit Texas India Forum, the event, with the tagline ‘Shared Dreams, Bright Futures’, will shine light on the tremendous contribution of Indo-Americans in United States and the strong and lasting partnership between the US and India.
Ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s address, Indian-American artists from Texas and elsewhere performed cultural programmes.
