PM Modi: Covid-19 will remain a challenge till wiped out

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that Covid-19 pandemic will remain a challenge until it is completely eliminated. In a virtual interaction with the States and district officials on the Covid-19 situation in the country, Modi said “In recent times, a trend of decline in daily cases of coronavirus has been noticed but in the last one and a half years you must have experienced that this remains a challenge even if it is at minor scale”

PM Modi said as the coronavirus is expert in changing variants, it is all the more important to be more innovative and dynamic in terms of framing policies and mechanisms to deal with this challenge. He also urged district officials to take note of wastage of vaccines as loss of a single dose would mean refusing protection to any one life. So, it is highly imperative to prevent wastage of any vaccine dose, he reiterated.

“Our priority is to make people's lives easy along with saving their lives. It is important to have a free supply of food and other important items along with prevention of black marketing to fight the Covid-19 pandemic,” Modi said.

PM also asked district officials to compile data on the Covid-19 infection and its gravity among youth and kids in their concerned areas so that they can be more prepared to fight the deadly infection.

Meanwhile, PM Modi stressed on the need to use local experiences and the need to work together as a country. He urged to make people aware of keeping villages corona-free and following COVID-appropriate behaviour, even when cases are decreasing.

The Prime Minister remarked that "every epidemic has taught us the importance of continuous innovation and change in our ways of dealing with epidemics.” He emphasized that the methods and strategies in dealing with the pandemic should be dynamic as the virus is “expert in mutation and changing format,” while adding that the virus mutation is concerning the youth and children.