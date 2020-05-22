PM Modi takes aerial survey of Amphan devastation

Apple’s HomePod: This smart speaker is all about music
Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for an aerial survey to assess the damage by Cyclone Amphan, Kolkata and other sub-urban townships struggle with the devastation that the cylone has left in its path.
Power outage continues in many parts of Kolkata and surrounding areas – running into 40-odd hours now in some places – while a majority of the city’s thoroughfares bear remnants with around 1,800 uprooted trees and complete destruction of unstructured markets.
Attempts are being made at normalization of traffic movement and towards putting essential services back on track.
People in Kolkata are also shifting out temporarily; as power outage continue in select localities. Reports have also come in that packaged water being sold at a premium in some places across the city.
Incidentally, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting at Basirhat, a sub division in the North 24 Parganas district of the state. This will take place after an aerial survey.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will be present at the meeting and also the aerial survey.
In a break from tradition, the three will fly together in the same chopper scheduled to leave Kolkata airport at around 11 am.
“I have sought a report from the government on the damages caused by Cyclone Amphan. I will ensure all possible assistance from the Centre for my state and government,” Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had tweeted on Thursday evening.
The PMO in a tweet mentioned, “A short while ago, PM @narendramodi reached West Bengal to review the situation in the wake of Cyclone Amphan, WB Governor @jdhakhar1, CM @mamataofficial and other diginitaries, officials received him.”
Incidentally, the West Bengal Chief Minister has already sought central assistance in order to rebuild the state from one of worst natural calamities in recent times. Losses are expected to be in the tune of Rs 100,000 crore or more.
According to sources, death toll in Cyclone Amphan has reached 80. In Kolkata, the state capital, at least 19 people have died. Many of these deaths are also due to electrocution.
Apart from Kolkata, the impact has been the most severe in ditricts like Purba Medinipur, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas. Howrah and Hooghly have also borne the brunt of the cyclone.
Relief work is likely to take time as communication across districts continues to be badly hit.
