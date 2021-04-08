PM Modi takes second dose of Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi got his second dose of Covid-vaccine at Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Sister P. Nivedita from Puducherry was also present when the first dose was given to Modi. Sister Nisha Sharma from Punjab administered the Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin’s second jab to the 71-year old Modi.

“Got my second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on http://CoWin.gov.in," Modi said in a tweet.

“Today in the morning, we got to know that Sir is coming to AIIMS for his second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and we have to vaccinate him. We administered the second dose to him, and we felt very nice after meeting him and then we also had a little chit-chat. He asked us where we belong and took a photo with us. It was very memorable to me that I got a chance to meet him and vaccinate him as well in this pandemic situation,” sister Nisha shared her experience in a video.

“Today, I got another opportunity to meet sir, and I assisted sister Nisha. I was elated again that I got the second opportunity to meet sir,” sister P. Nivedita said.

To increase the access of vaccine to those above 45-years of age, the government has allowed vaccination sessions in workplaces with around 100 eligible/willing beneficiaries. The centre has prepared guidelines to help states organise such sessions from April 11, as per the notification of the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the state heads on Thursday as the second wave of Covid 19 pandemic intensifies across the county, breaking all records in single-day cases on Wednesday. The daily cases hit an all-time high on Wednesday by surpassing one-lakh mark with 1,15,736 infections reported as of 8 am, according to the Health Ministry data.