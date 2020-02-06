PM Modi talks of Nehru, Pakistan, but is silent on unemployment: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not talking about the main issue of unemployment and alleged that he was distracting people by talking about other things from Jawaharlal Nehru to Pakistan.

Hitting back at Modi after the Prime Minister replied to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in Lok Sabha, Gandhi said the biggest issue before the country is of unemployment and economy, on which the PM did not speak.

“All youngsters of this country want that after studies — school, college university — is employment. We asked the Prime Minister repeatedly that you have given a one and a half hour speech and if for 2 minutes you can tell the youth about employment and what your government has done about it,” he said. “You would have seen, youngsters saw, that the PM could not give a reply,” the former Congress president said while speaking to reporters outside Parliament.

Earlier, the government used to talk about economy, Make in India, USD 5 trillion, but the prime minister now does not talk about the biggest issue facing the country and is distracting the people by talking about other things, ranging from the Congress and Nehru to Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Both the Prime Minister and Fiance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have failed to reply on issues like providing employment to youth and putting the economy on the right track, Gandhi.

“Talk about the main issue Prime Minister-ji. Tell the youth what you are doing about jobs...His style is to distract the country. He had said 2 crore jobs will be given to youngsters, but five and a half years have passed. Last year 1 crore youth lost jobs, he is unable to say a word,” Gandhi said.