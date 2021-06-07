National

PM Modi to address nation at 5 pm on Monday

PTI New Delhi | Updated on June 07, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi   -  PTI

Modi has addressed the nation a number of times since the outbreak of Covid-19 last year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 pm on Monday, his office said.

Modi has addressed the nation a number of times since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, offering suggestions to people and outlining measures his government has been taking to deal with the situation.

PM Modi urges scientists and industry to repeat success achieved during Covid-19 in other fields

He has also made new announcements at times in the address.

Published on June 07, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.