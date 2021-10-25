PM Modi to attend ASEAN-India Summit in Brunei on Oct 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the status of the ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership and assess progress made in key areas including Covid-19 and health, trade, education and culture with his counterparts from ASEAN nations at the 18th ASEAN-India Summit on Thursday in Brunei.

The Summit will be attended by Heads of State/Government of the ten ASEAN countries, according to an official statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs.

“Important regional and international developments including post-pandemic economic recovery will also be discussed,” the release stated.

At the India-ASEAN business summit earlier this month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had noted that India’s ties with ASEAN have grown over the years, connectivity and security being the latest addition to the areas of collaboration.

The ASEAN includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

ASEAN-India Summits are held annually and provide opportunity for India and ASEAN to engage at the highest political level.