PM Modi to flag-off Dandi Yatra from Sabarmati Ashram on March 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to kick-start the 75-week long Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav (celebrations for the 75 years of Independence) on Friday in Ahmedabad.

The celebrations, which would include weekly cultural events across the country, will be organised during the forthcoming 75 weeks till 15 August, 2022.

To kick-start the celebrations, Modi will flag-off Dandi March on 12 March, 2021, which will conclude on 5 April, 2021. March 12 marks the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi March for Salt Satyagraha in 1930.

The Prime Minister called the festival of 75 years of independence as a festival reflecting the spirit of freedom struggle, tribute to the martyrs and their pledge to create new India.

Modi will arrive at Ahmedabad on Friday morning and directly head to Sabarmati Ashram, from where he would flag off the Padyatra (march) on the Dandi Path - the route taken by Mahatma Gandhi during his Dandi March.

He will be accompanied by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Leader of Opposition in the State assembly and Congress leader Paresh Dhanani, Gujarat BJP chief C R Patil besides the trustees and office bearers of the Sabarmati Ashram.

Union Minister of State for Culture & Tourism (Independent Charge) Shri Prahlad Singh Patel will lead the first 75 kilometer of Padyatra with 81 social workers from different states. Patel will be part of the padyatra till March 16 up to Nadiad in Gujarat. The remaining 81 padyatris will continue the march and will reach Dandi on April 5 after travelling 386 kilometers.