PM Modi to inaugurate 30-GW renewable energy park at Kutch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on December 15 to inaugurate world's largest renewable energy park with the capacity to generate 30 gigawatts (GW) of electricity with a combined solar and wind energy.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani informed that the Prime Minister would visit the State to inaugurate the renewable energy park on December 15.

"The renewable energy park has been developed in the desert area at the international border in Kutch district. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a desalination plant to be set up at Mandvi," Rupani said. The water processed from the desalination plant will be utilised for farming, industry and drinking purpose in the nearby areas.

This is the Prime Minister’s third visit in less than two months. Earlier on October 30, the Prime Minister had come to Gujarat to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 145th birth anniversary at Kevadia, followed by a recent visit to Zydus Cadila’s Covid-19 vaccine facility on November 28.