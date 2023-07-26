Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, will dedicate to the nation the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex at Pragati Maidan developed at an estimated cost of ₹2,700 crore.

It is India’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination and finds a place among the top exhibition and convention complexes across the world, according to the Commerce & Industry Ministry.

“The newly-built complex will play a key role in promoting India as a global business destination,” a statement issued by the government earlier this week noted.

The complex, spread over 123 acres, has multiple state-of-the-art facilities including a new convention centre, exhibition halls, and amphitheaters.

“A grand architectural marvel, the convention centre will host large-scale international exhibitions and conferences,” the release said.

Developed in the shape of the ‘Shankha’, it incorporates several architectural elements of India’s traditional art and culture, it said.

