PM Modi to inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Summit at Gandhinagar on January 10

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 10th edition of the 3-day iconic business congregation Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) on January 10 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, a state communique informed.
The summit will also witness heads of state and heads of government from five nations. This will include Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of Russia; Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of Mozambique; Pravind Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius; Sher Bahadur Deuba, Prime Minister of Nepal, and Janez Jansa, Prime Minister of Slovenia.
Despite challenging times globally, the Summit is on course to succeed and showcase the State’s potential to the world, the state government informed.
The event will also witness participation of the global business tycoons and CEOs including Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group chairman, DP World; Didier Casimiro, First Vice President, Rosneft; Tony Fountain, Chairman Nyara Energy Limited, Toshihiro Suzuki, President, Suzuki Motor Corp, Dr. Vivek Lall, Chief Executive, General Atomics Global Corporation, Maeda Tadashi, Governor, Japan Bank for International Cooperation, Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India Pvt Ltd and William L. Blair, Vice president and chief executive, Lockheed Martin India Pvt. Ltd.
Indian business titans including Mukesh Ambani from Reliance Industries Limited, Gautam Adani of Adani Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Aditya Birla Group, Sunil Bharati Mittal from Bharati Enterprises, Ashok Hinduja of Hinduja Group, N. Chandrasekharan from Tata Group and Harsh Goenka from RPG Group are also scheduled to attend the event.
The theme of 10th edition of VGGS is "From Aatmanirbhar Gujarat to Aatmanirbhar Bharat" paving the way for a self-reliant and enterprising India.
A record, 26 countries have partnered for the VGGS 2022. The prominent ones include Germany, France, Italy, Canada, Australia, Japan, Russia, the UK, UAE, Israel, Singapore, Sweden, South Korea, Nethrelands, Denmark and Finland among others.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, said, "We have confirmed participation from 15 foreign ministers, four foreign governors and Heads of State alike, and the CEOs from global brands. The VGGS 2022 will set new benchmarks for stakeholders, the State, and the country."
The State has so far received 96 MoUs in a variety of sectors including chemicals, energy, manufacturing, defence, startup, hospitality, tourism, agro-chemicals among others, committing investments worth about ₹55,000 crore and employment generation for 90,000.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
Nayantara Sahgal’s book Encounter with Kiran which is full of magical exchanges between two writers busts the ...
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...