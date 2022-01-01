PM Modi to inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Summit at Gandhinagar on January 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 10th edition of the 3-day iconic business congregation Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) on January 10 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, a state communique informed.

The summit will also witness heads of state and heads of government from five nations. This will include Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of Russia; Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of Mozambique; Pravind Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius; Sher Bahadur Deuba, Prime Minister of Nepal, and Janez Jansa, Prime Minister of Slovenia.

Despite challenging times globally, the Summit is on course to succeed and showcase the State’s potential to the world, the state government informed.

Participant list

The event will also witness participation of the global business tycoons and CEOs including Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group chairman, DP World; Didier Casimiro, First Vice President, Rosneft; Tony Fountain, Chairman Nyara Energy Limited, Toshihiro Suzuki, President, Suzuki Motor Corp, Dr. Vivek Lall, Chief Executive, General Atomics Global Corporation, Maeda Tadashi, Governor, Japan Bank for International Cooperation, Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India Pvt Ltd and William L. Blair, Vice president and chief executive, Lockheed Martin India Pvt. Ltd.

Indian business titans including Mukesh Ambani from Reliance Industries Limited, Gautam Adani of Adani Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Aditya Birla Group, Sunil Bharati Mittal from Bharati Enterprises, Ashok Hinduja of Hinduja Group, N. Chandrasekharan from Tata Group and Harsh Goenka from RPG Group are also scheduled to attend the event.

The theme of 10th edition of VGGS is "From Aatmanirbhar Gujarat to Aatmanirbhar Bharat" paving the way for a self-reliant and enterprising India.

A record, 26 countries have partnered for the VGGS 2022. The prominent ones include Germany, France, Italy, Canada, Australia, Japan, Russia, the UK, UAE, Israel, Singapore, Sweden, South Korea, Nethrelands, Denmark and Finland among others.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, said, "We have confirmed participation from 15 foreign ministers, four foreign governors and Heads of State alike, and the CEOs from global brands. The VGGS 2022 will set new benchmarks for stakeholders, the State, and the country."

MoUs

The State has so far received 96 MoUs in a variety of sectors including chemicals, energy, manufacturing, defence, startup, hospitality, tourism, agro-chemicals among others, committing investments worth about ₹55,000 crore and employment generation for 90,000.