PM Modi to launch pension schemes from Jharkhand on Thursday

A green role for dirty coal
In the last couple of years, a quiet revolution called ‘flexibilisation of coal’ has been gaining ground, ...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate ‘Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mandhan Yojana’ to the nation from here on Thursday. He will also launch the ‘Pradhan Mantri Laghu Vyaparik Mandhan Yojana’ and ‘Swarojgar’ pension schemes.
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the new building of the Jharkhand Assembly and a multi-modal terminal at Sahibganj, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said on Tuesday.
“The multi-modal terminal was built by Inland Waterways Authority of India on River Ganga at Sahibganj. It will have a cargo storing capacity of 30 tonne per year, a stockyard and parking and berthing space for two vessels,” he said. “Direct and indirect employment for the local people will be generated in the multi-modal terminal,” he added.
The Chief Minister also said the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones online for 462 Eklavya Model Schools across the country, of which 69 will be established in 13 of Jharkhand’s 24 districts. He will also lay the foundation stone for a new building of Jharkhand Secretariat.
“Monthly pension under ‘Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mandhan Yojana’ is being introduced as a social security to farmers. Agriculturalists between 18 and 40 years of age can register themselves under the scheme. They will get Rs 3,000 pension per month after reaching 60 years of age,” Das said.
A total 1,16,183 farmers in Jharkhand have registered themselves under the scheme so far, he said.
The Chief Minister said under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Laghu Vyaparik Mandhan Yojana’ and ‘Swarojgar’ pension schemes, beneficiaries between 18 and 40 years will get Rs 3,000 per month after completing 60 years of age.
The Prime Minister had in September last year launched the ‘Ayushman Bharat’ health scheme from Ranchi.
In the last couple of years, a quiet revolution called ‘flexibilisation of coal’ has been gaining ground, ...
How Ingersoll Rand handholds companies through their energy efficiency journey
Eco365 offers retrofit plumbing fixtures for 80 per cent water saving
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
A healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Sustainability of performance in the coming quarters is critical to the sector
Better prices and lower inventory carrying cost make fundamentally strong stocks a good choice
Investors with a short-term view can buy the stock of Apollo Micro Systems at current levels. The stock ...
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports