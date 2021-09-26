PM Modi to launch PM Digital Health Mission on Monday

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission (PM-DHM) on Monday at 11 am via video conferencing, which will be followed by his address on the occasion, as per the government press release.
The pilot project of National Digital Health Mission had been announced by the Prime Minister on August 15, 2020. Currently, PM-DHM is being implemented in pilot phase in six Union Territories.
The nation-wide rollout of PM-DHM coincides with National Health Association (NHA) celebrating the third anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).
“Based on the foundations laid down in the form of Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile (JAM) trinity and other digital initiatives of the government, PM-DHM will create a seamless online platform through the provision of a wide-range of data, information and infrastructure services, duly leveraging open, interoperable, standards-based digital systems while ensuring the security, confidentiality and privacy of health-related personal information. The Mission will enable access and exchange of longitudinal health records of citizens with their consent,” the release said.
The key components of PM-DHM include a health ID for every citizen that will also work as their health account, to which personal health records can be linked and viewed with the help of a mobile application; a Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) and Healthcare Facilities Registries (HFR) that will act as a repository of all healthcare providers across both modern and traditional systems of medicine. This will ensure ease of doing business for doctors/hospitals and healthcare service providers.
