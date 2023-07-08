Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Warangal, Telangana, today as part of his four-State tour from July 7 to 8. Modi will arrive at 10.45 am and offer prayers at the historic Bhadrakali Temple. Then he would proceed to the Arts College Grounds where he would lay the foundation stone virtually for infrastructure development works worth ₹6,100 crore.

The projects include 176-km long National Highway worth over ₹5,550 crore and a rail wagon manufacturing facility with an investment of ₹500 crore.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will not be participating in the Prime Minister’s programme. He deputed Minister T Srinivas who would receive Modi representing the State government.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said that his party cadre would boycott Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to protest against the Centre’s alleged “anti-Telangana” attitude.

