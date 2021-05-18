PM Modi to meet State and District officials on Tuesday to discuss COVID situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Tuesday with field officials from States and Districts to converse about their experience in tackling the coronavirus pandemic at 11 am. Officials from Karnataka, Bihar, Assam, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, MP, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi will take part in tomorrow’s meeting, as per the government’s press release. Many of the districts in these States have seen a huge surge in cases and widespread infection, it said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also interacted with a group of doctors from across the country, via video conferencing to discuss COVID related situations in the country. The meeting was also attended by Member (Health) NITI Aayog, Health Secretary, Pharmaceutical Secretary and other officers from PMO, Ministries and Departments of Central Government, according to the press release..

Modi urged doctors to include oxygen audit in their daily effort. He also requested doctors to ensure that the home-based care of every patient is SOP driven. He said that telemedicine has played a big role for patients in home isolation, and this service needs to be expanded in rural areas as well. In addition, he appealed to doctors across the states to form similar teams, train final year MBBS students and MBBS interns, and work towards ensuring that all Tehsils and Districts of the country have telemedicine service.

Besides this, he also discussed the challenge of Mucormycosis - a black fungus infection being reported among some COVID patients - and said that doctors may need to put in extra effort towards spreading awareness about this infection. He further underscored the importance of psychological care, along with the importance of physical care.