Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil multiple projects during his visit to Gujarat on Monday which includes laying foundation stones for ₹8000 crore worth projects, inauguration of Phase-II of Ahmedabad Metro that will connect GIFT City and the country’s first Vande Metro from Bhuj to Ahmedabad.

PM Modi is scheduled to interact with beneficiaries of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in Gandhinagar on September 16, 2024, morning and thereafter will inaugurate the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor’s Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST) at Mahatma Mandir. The programme, which will feature a two-and-a-half-day conference attracting delegates from around the world, is poised to highlight the country’s impressive progress in renewable energy manufacturing and deployment.

At 1.45 pm, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project and take a metro ride from Section 1 Metro Station to GIFT City Metro station. Phase-II of Ahmedabad metro project will provide crucial mass transportation connectivity to GIFT City and the State capital Gandhinagar.

At around 3.30 pm, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹8,000 crore. This will include flagging off India’s first Vande Metro from Bhuj to Ahmedabad and several Vande Bharat trains including on routes, Nagpur to Secunderabad, Kolhapur to Pune, Agra Cantt to Banaras, Durg to Visakhapatnam, Pune to Hubballi, and the first 20-coach Vande Bharat train from Varanasi to Delhi.

The other projects that will be unveiled will include quadrupling of the Samakhiali – Gandhidham and Gandhidham – Adipur railway lines, the development of iconic roads in AMC, Ahmedabad, and the construction of flyover bridges over Bakrol, Hathijan, Ramol, and Panjarpol Junction.

Prime Minister will inaugurate a 30 MW solar system, a 35 megawatt BESS Solar PV Project at Kutch Lignite Thermal Power Station, and 220 Kilovolt substations at Morbi and Rajkot. He will also launch the Single Window IT System (SWITS) of the International Financial Services Centres Authority, designed to streamline financial services.

PM Modi will also sanction more than 30,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin and release the first instalment for these homes, as well as launch construction of houses under the PMAY Scheme. He will also handover to the beneficiaries of the State, completed houses under both the Urban and Rural segments of the PMAY.

