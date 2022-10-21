Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate Karnataka’s Global Investors Meet on November 2. The event will also be attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, Central Ministers Smiriti Irani, Bhagwanth Khuba, and Nitin Gadkari.

GIM will be held from November 2 to 4 in Bengaluru and will showcase the state’s robust industrial-friendly ecosystem, attract investments from global players, and spread industrialisation in the state.

Ahead of the investors’ meet, the state has set aside 50,000 acres of land that will be allocated to the investors whose projects get approved. Of the total land area, 20,000 acres are in Bengaluru and 30,000 acres are spread across the state.

“Karnataka State is the preferred destination for investments in the manufacturing and sustainability sectors. We are looking at forging partnerships with various business houses across India and the globe. With the key themes of resilience, innovation, sustainability, and equity, we are committed to setting Karnataka’s development agenda in line with global best practices and showcasing our strong ability to ‘Build for the World,” said Murugesh R. Nirani, Minister for Large Medium Industries.

New opportunities

GIM 2022 will offer a platform for industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers from across the globe to explore new growth opportunities. This year’s meeting will focus on getting thought leaders, political leaders, and business leaders to carve out the development agenda.

“We recently completed international roadshows in Japan, South Korea, the US, and Europe and domestic roadshows in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. Our aim is not only to get investments but to bring the industry giants under one platform. We are expecting around more than 5000 global delegates to attend the GIM,” Nirani added.

With the support of government measures, Karnataka has emerged as India’s leading investment destination. Investments of more than ₹3,00,000 crore have been confirmed through the execution of MoUs, the state government claimed in a release. In FY22, the state continued to be the leader in foreign direct investments, with ₹1.76 lakh crore ($22.1 billion), accounting for 38 per cent of total FDI in India.

