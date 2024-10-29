Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on October 30-31 where he will lay foundation stones for projects worth ₹280 crore.

PM Modi will visit Ekta Nagar at Kevadia around 5:30 p.m , where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various infrastructural and development projects. Thereafter, he will address the Officer Trainees of the 99th Common Foundation Course in Aarambh 6.0, an official release stated here. The theme for this year’s programme is “Roadmap for Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat.” The 99th Common Foundation Course - Aarambh 6.0 - includes 653 Officer Trainees from across 16 civil services of India and 3 civil services of Bhutan.

On October 31, at around 7:15 a.m, the Prime Minister will offer a floral tribute at the Statue of Unity, which will be followed by Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations. He will administer the Ekta Diwas pledge and witness Ekta Diwas Parade which will comprise of 16 marching contingents from 9 States and 1 UT Police, 4 Central Armed Police Forces, NCC and a marching band. Special attractions include Hell March contingent of NSG, daredevil show by BSF and CRPF women and men bikers, a show on combination of Indian Martial Arts by BSF, piped band show by school children, ‘Surya Kiran’ flypast by Indian Air Force, among others.

