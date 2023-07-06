Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Warangal on July 8 as part of his four-State tour from July 7 to 8. He will arrive at 10.45 am in the town and reach the Arts College Grounds where he would lay the foundation stone virtually for infrastructure development works worth ₹6,100 crore.

The projects include 176-km long National Highway projects worth over ₹5,550 crore and a rail wagon manufacturing facility with an investment of ₹500 crore.

After the foundation laying ceremony, he will address a public meeting at the same venue. His visit assumes significance as Telangana is going for Assembly polls in the next few months. The BJP has appointed G Kishen Reddy, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, as the President of the party’s State unit, replacing Bandi Sanjay, ahead of the Assembly polls. The friction between ‘outsiders’ (who joined from other parties) and the party loyalists came to the fore as both sides demand leadership roles ahead of the polls. The tussle has resulted in the appointment of Kishen Reddy, who is considered to be equal-distant from both camps.

Infrastructure projects

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the 108-km long Mancherial–Warangal section of the Nagpur-Vijayawada Corridor, which will reduce the distance between Mancherial and Warangal by about 34 km, decongesting traffic on NH-44 and NH-65.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the upgradation of the 68-km long Karimnagar–Warangal section of NH-563 from the existing two-lane to a four-lane configuration. This will help in improving connectivity to Hyderabad-Warangal Industrial Corridor, Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, and the special economic zone at Warangal.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Railway Manufacturing Unit at Kazipet. Being taken up at an outlay of over ₹500 crore, the manufacturing unit will improve the wagon manufacturing capacity.