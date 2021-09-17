PM Modi turns 71; President, Ministers extend wishes

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 71 on Friday as President Ram Nath Kovind and other dignitaries and politicians greeted him with BJP leaders hailing his leadership. Wishing him a long and healthy life, President Kovind said may he continue to serve the nation with his spirit of relentless service. Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Modi, saying he not only gave the country the idea to think ahead of time and fulfil its resolve with hardwork but also made it a reality. In Modi, the country has got a strong and decisive leader who gave a dignified life to those who were deprived of their rights for decades, he said. Modi brought them in the mainstream of development, Shah added. The Prime Minister has shown the world what people-loving leadership is like, he said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Modi has written many new chapters in development and good governance in his tenure so far and wished that he fulfil his dream of making India a strong, prosperous and proud country.
Born in Gujarat in 1950, Modi joined Hindutva organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at an early age and was later drafted into the BJP. Made Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001, Modi has never suffered an electoral setback when votes were cast on his leadership, leading the BJP to power in the State for three consecutive terms and then at the Centre back to back in 2014 and 2019.
The BJP embarked on a mega 20-day public outreach, “Seva and Samarpan”, from Friday to mark his 71st birthday and it will continue till October 7 to also commemorate his 20 years in public life, including as Gujarat Chief Minister. It has asked its workers to facilitate the Covid-19 vaccination drive as it eyes record-breaking numbers on Friday.
