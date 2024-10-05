Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that new milestones are being achieved in Thane towards the modern development of Maharashtra and highlighted that today’s occasion gives a glimpse of the state’s bright future. Modi informed that Mumbai MMR projects worth more than ₹30,000 crore have been initiated today, and the foundation stone for Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project worth more than ₹12,000 crore has been laid today. Regarding today’s development projects, the Prime Minister said they would give Mumbai and Thane a modern identity.

Prime Minister Modi announced that the aqua line metro from Mumbai’s Aarey to BKC was also starting today. He added that the people of Mumbai had been anticipating this metro line for quite a long time now. Modi thanked the government of Japan and the Japanese International Corporation Agency (JICA) in particular for their support of the Aqua metro line. Therefore, he said, “This metro line is also a symbol of India-Japan friendship.”

Prime Minister stated that the track record of the previous government is proof that they are anti-development and gave examples of protests against Atal Setu, conspiracy to shut down the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train and stalling of water-related projects in drought areas of the state. The Prime Minister suggested learning lessons from the past and cautioned against those indulging in appeasement politics.