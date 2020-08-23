National

PM Modi wishes people on Nuakhai, lauds farmers

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 23, 2020 Published on August 23, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Nuakhai, a harvest festival celebrated in parts of the country, especially Odisha. He lauded farmers, saying it is due to their efforts that our nation is fed.

“The special occasion of Nuakhai is about celebrating the hard work of our farmers. It is due to their efforts that our nation is fed. May this auspicious day bring prosperity and good health for everyone. Nuakhai Juhar!” the prime minister tweeted.

