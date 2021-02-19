‘PM Narendra Modi always attends to TN’s needs’

Tamil Nadu has always got due attention from the BJP government in the Centre to help the State’s growth. This is irrespective of whether there is a Member of Parliament representing the BJP from the State, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Earlier, there was an MP (Pon Radhakrishnan) representing the BJP from the State but there is not a single MP now. However, this has not stopped the Centre's attention on Tamil Nadu, and in providing help in State's development, she said in a post-Budget interaction with Tamil Nadu BJP Traders Cell. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is always attending to Tamil Nadu's needs,” she said.

For instance, in 2014, when the BJP government came to power at the Centre, five fishermen from Tamil Nadu were facing execution in Sri Lanka. However, Prime Minister spoke to the Sri Lankan government and brought them back to the State safely. It was the first thing that the Prime Minister did then. Since then, he has been giving attention to Tamil Nadu, she said.

In this Union Budget, for Tamil Nadu, the Centre has provided assistance to various sectors such as fishery, coastal areas and even having Sainik Schools. “We are taking all efforts to boost the industrial culture in Tamil Nadu,” said Sitharaman, she added.

Support for all sectors

Assistance has been extended to the road sector, for fishing harbour, mega textile park, electronics, automobile and TV manufacturing. In every sector there is a help some way or the other, she said. The opposition allege that this was due to the forthcoming elections. However, the Centre has been giving right from 2014. It was the opposition that stopped Jallikattu, the traditional sport of bull-taming, but the BJP brought it back. It was the opposition blocking Tamil Nadu’s progress, whether it was issues like Kudankulam (nuclear power project) or Jallikattu, she added.

Change is coming in Tamil Nadu slowly, and some of the parties in the State are worried. They are also worried about the Prime Minister's good image and local leadership. Ruling party is also doing well and taking the message to people. Tamil Nadu people love Prime Minister Modi and they recognise him and his work, she said.