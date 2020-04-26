PM should clear bottlenecks to scale up Covid-19 testing: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clear “bottlenecks” and ramp up coronavirus testing in the country.

Quoting experts, Gandhi said “random testing is the key to beating the virus”. India has to scale up Covid-19 testing from the current 40,000 to one lakh tests per day, he said.

“Experts agree that mass random testing is the key to beating Corona. In India, a bottle neck is stopping us from scaling testing from the current 40,000 per day to 1 lakh tests a day, for which test kits are already in stock.

“PM needs to act fast and clear the bottleneck,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

The Congress has been urging the government to increase random testing in the country.