National

PM takes stock of Assam flood situation; speaks to CM

New Delhi | Updated on July 15, 2019 Published on July 15, 2019

The fully submerged Pabhokathi village in Morigaon district of Assam on Monday   -  Ritu Raj Konwar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and took stock of the flood situation in the State, where the deluge has claimed 11 lives and affected lakhs, officials said.

During the telephonic conversation, the Chief Minister briefed the Prime Minister about the situation and informed him that 31 of the State’s 33 districts were hit by the current spell of floods.

Modi assured Sonowal of all assistance from the Centre in dealing with the situation, an official said.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister briefed Home Minister Amit Shah about the flood situation in Assam.

Shah directed the National Disaster Response Force and other agencies to provide all help to the flood affected people.

The flood situation in Assam worsened on Sunday with the death toll rising to 11 and nearly 26.5 lakh people affected.

Barpeta is the worst-hit district with 7.35 lakh people facing the flood fury, followed by Morigaon where 3.50 lakh people are affected. In Dhubri district, 3.38 lakh people are affected, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said.

About 70 per cent of the Kaziranga National Park, the habitat of the Great Indian Rhino and a world heritage site, has been affected too.

Published on July 15, 2019
Assam
Next Story

AP firm on reviewing RE PPAs in spite of Centre’s caution

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
AP firm on reviewing RE PPAs in spite of Centre’s caution