PM to inaugurate digital launch of ISpA

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other distinguished luminaries, will grace the digital launch ceremony of Indian Space Association (ISpA) — the premier industry association of space and satellite companies on Monday, October 11.

ISpA is represented by leading home grown and global corporations with advanced capabilities in the space and satellite technologies. Its founding members include Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, Nelco (Tata Group), OneWeb, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries and Ananth Technology Ltd. Other core members include Godrej, Hughes India, Azista-BST Aerospace Private Ltd, BEL, Centum Electronics, Maxar India.

“We are honoured to have the Prime Minister grace the launch ceremony and outline his vision for the growth of India’s space industry and making our nation a global leader in the space arena. We would welcome members from media, space, satellite and allied technology industries along with public at large to join us for this event,” AK Bhatt, Director-General, ISpA said.

The virtual launch ceremony will be streamed live across ISpA’s digital channels, he said.

ISpA will undertake policy advocacy and engage with all stakeholders in the Indian Space domain, including the government and its agencies, to make India self-reliant, technologically advanced and a leading player in the space arena, the association said.