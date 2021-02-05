PM to lay foundation stone of IOCL’s second catalytic dewaxing unit at Haldia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation key infrastructure projects in oil and gas and road sectors in West Bengal at a public function to be held in Haldia on February 7. He will also lay the foundation stone for the second catalytic dewaxing unit at IndianOil’s Haldia Refinery.

This 270,000 tonnes per annum unit is estimated to cost ₹1,019 crore and will produce advanced Group III Lubes Oil Base Stock (LOBS), which will be first of its kind installation in India.

Currently around 70 per cent of LOBS requirement is being met through imports. “With the commissioning of the unit at Haldia Refinery, LOBS production of the country will be enhanced and import dependency will reduced by around eight per cent,” said an official statement. This project is expected to result in saving of foreign exchange to the tune of $185 million.

New gas pipeline

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, and other dignitaries have also been invited to the event. The Prime Minister will also be dedicating the 348-km Dobhi-Durgapur natural gas pipeline, built at a cost of about ₹2,400 crore by GAIL. This pipeline is a part of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project.

The Dobhi-Durgapur pipeline project will revive HURL Sindri (Jharkhand) fertiliser plant and will supply gas to industrial, commercial and automobile sectors, and city gas distribution across Purulia, Asansol and Durgapur of West Bengal.

This apart, he will also dedicate the LPG import terminal built by Bharat Petroleum Corporation. . BPCL has constructed this LPG import terminal at Haldia at an investment of ₹1,100 crore. The terminal will meet the requirement of LPG in West Bengal and other states in eastern and north-eastern India.

He will also dedicate the four-lane ROB-cum-flyover at Ranichak, Haldia on NH 41. Haldia dock complex is the main gateway for import and export of cargo destined and originating from eastern and north-eastern part of country as well as land-locked countries such as Nepal and Bhutan.