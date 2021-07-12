PM to review Covid-19 situation in North-East

In view of rising Covid-19 cases in the North-Eastern region of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with the Chief Ministers of eight States in the region on Tuesday to review the pandemic situation. The meeting will be held via video-conferencing and the heads of Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram will be participating.

While there has been a declining trend in daily Covid cases across the country, a spike in coronavirus infections has been noticed in the North-Eastern region over a period of few days which is becoming a concern in India’s fight against Covid-19. Last week, the Health Ministry had also highlighted the issue of rising cases in this region alongside Maharashtra and Kerala which are currently the hotbeds of infections.

Delta Plus variant

The concern, particularly, is the discovery of the Delta Plus variant among samples tested in the NE States. For example, according to reports on Sunday, 138 of the 151 samples subjected to genomic analysis turned out to be the Delta Plus variant — a strain feared to be capable of triggering the pandemic’s third wave.

According to the Health Ministry, around 80 per cent of the fresh cases in the country have been reported from 90 districts, of which 14 are from North-Eastern States. As per the Ministry, at least 64 per cent of the districts in India with over 10 per cent Covid-19 positivity rate are from the eight States in the North-East region, in the June 25-July 5 period .

As per the Ministry, 47 of the 73 districts in the country, where one in 10 Covid tests is reported positive, are from Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Manipur and Sikkim.

Of these States, Arunachal Pradesh was at the top with 18 districts, followed by Manipur with nine districts, Meghalaya with six districts, four each in Tripura and Sikkim, three in Nagaland, two in Assam and only one in Sikkim.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry, had said that the Government has supported the States of this region by following a proactive, pre-emptive, graded approach for fighting the Covid pandemic.