PM urges five worst-hit Covid-19 states to ramp up testing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal – which along with five other States account for nearly 80 per cent of the current Covid-19 cases in the country – to ramp up testing, as these States are reporting higher levels of positivity.

“In those States, where testing rate is low and positivity rate is high, there is a need to ramp up testing,” Modi said in a virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers of these States. Apart from Chief Ministers of these States, their counterparts in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab and Tamil Nadu also participated in the video conference with the Prime Minister.

Modi said if the virus is defeated in these 10 States, the entire country will emerge victorious in the battle against Covid-19.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country as on Tuesday was 22,68,675, of which 6,39,929 are active. As many as 15,83,289 have already recovered, while 45,257 people succumbed to the infection so far.

While providing feedback on the ground situation in their States, the Chief Ministers appraised the PM of the steps being taken to increase testing, use of telemedicine and efforts being made to ramp up health infrastructure. They also suggested the need for setting up integrated medical infrastructure and requested Heath Ministry’s guidance in conducting sero-surveillance surveys.

The remote meeting was also attended by Defence Minister, Finance Minister and Health Minister among others.

The Prime Minister asked all the States to follow the mantra of tracing and testing all those who have come in contact with an infected person within 72 hours, and added that containment, contact tracing and surveillance are the most effective weapons in this battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The meeting was convened by the Prime Minister to discuss the current situation in these States and to chalk out plans to tackle the pandemic further. He expressed confidence that the country can bring down the fatality rate to below 1 per cent. Currently, the case-to-fatality rate in India is a little over 2 per cent. “The current fatality rate in India is among the lowest in the world and is continuously going down,” the Prime Minister was quoted as saying.

Citing the experience of Delhi and neighbouring States in tackling the pandemic, together with the Centre, Modi said the main pillars of this strategy were segregation of containment zones and focus on screening, especially those in the high-risk category. The results of these steps are there for all to see, he said, adding that steps like better management in hospitals and increasing ICU beds also proved very helpful.