PM wants States to focus on microcontainment, cutting down vaccine wastage

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
A concerted effort is needed to contain the second Covid-19 peak being witnessed in the country and local administrations need to work on containment and surveillance strategies to control the outbreak locally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.
Addressing a virtual meeting of Chief Ministers of States and administrators of Union Territories, Modi expressed concern that around 70 districts in the country registered a 150 per cent growth in Covid-19 cases in the last few weeks and urged the States to have effective microcontainment measures to tackle the increase in cases.
He also flagged the issue of vaccine wastage. Citing the example of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh where vaccine wastage is relatively high, Modi said the authorities have to find ways to reduce wastage and aim for zero wastage by adopting measures such as using up first the vaccine lot which is closer to expiry date first.
He said India did not suffer much earlier because it was successful in isolating its villages from cities where the pandemic was raging. But now with opening up of economic activities and travel, new cases are being reported from some tier-2 and tier-3 cities. If proper measures are not taken immediately, the infection can reach the villages where healthcare facilities are limited, the Prime Minister said.
He also wanted the State and district administrations to continue to focus on trace-test-treat strategy and ensure that there was no laxity in adopting Covid-19 appropriate behaviours such as wearing facemask, etc. He also expressed happiness that the pace of vaccination is picking up in the country.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
BL Research Bureau Backed by steady foreign inflows, the rupee has been gradually appreciating since the ...
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
Looking back at a pandemic-induced lockdown — announced in March 2020 — with stark images of isolation ...
On his first day in Tihar, Ghandy found Afzal Guru standing at the gate of the cell to greet him
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...