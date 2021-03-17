PM wants States to focus on microcontainment, cutting down vaccine wastage

A concerted effort is needed to contain the second Covid-19 peak being witnessed in the country and local administrations need to work on containment and surveillance strategies to control the outbreak locally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

Addressing a virtual meeting of Chief Ministers of States and administrators of Union Territories, Modi expressed concern that around 70 districts in the country registered a 150 per cent growth in Covid-19 cases in the last few weeks and urged the States to have effective microcontainment measures to tackle the increase in cases.

Vaccine wastage concern

He also flagged the issue of vaccine wastage. Citing the example of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh where vaccine wastage is relatively high, Modi said the authorities have to find ways to reduce wastage and aim for zero wastage by adopting measures such as using up first the vaccine lot which is closer to expiry date first.

Avoid rural spread

He said India did not suffer much earlier because it was successful in isolating its villages from cities where the pandemic was raging. But now with opening up of economic activities and travel, new cases are being reported from some tier-2 and tier-3 cities. If proper measures are not taken immediately, the infection can reach the villages where healthcare facilities are limited, the Prime Minister said.

He also wanted the State and district administrations to continue to focus on trace-test-treat strategy and ensure that there was no laxity in adopting Covid-19 appropriate behaviours such as wearing facemask, etc. He also expressed happiness that the pace of vaccination is picking up in the country.