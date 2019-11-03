PMO reviews Delhi air situation as it worsens to ‘severe or beyond’

Freed from an inhuman practice
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
The Prime Minister’s Office intervened to review the deteriorating air quality situation in the National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday.
According to data shared by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, the Air Quality Index (AQI) across parts of Delhi worsened to severe or beyond. The index reported pollution levels as high as over 999 (the upper limit measurable) for the PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants.
Officials in the know said that the Principal Secretary to PM reviewed the situation arising out of severe air pollution in NCR and other parts of North India on Sunday. Senior officials from Punjab, Haryana and Delhi joined the meeting through video conferencing. The Cabinet Secretary will monitor the situation with these States on a daily basis and Chief Secretaries of these States have been asked to monitor the situation in the various districts of their respective States, the official added.
To address the worsened air quality issue, about 300 teams are in the field in Delhi to reduce air pollution, necessary machinery for this work has been distributed in the States and the main focus is on the seven Industrial Clusters and major traffic corridors in the NCR, the official said.
A Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority had declared a public health emergency in Delhi-NCR on Friday and banned all construction activity till November 5.
On Sunday, the Delhi State government also issued a health advisory to residents. The suggestions proposed restricting outdoor movement and exercise. The public has also been asked to avoid places where there is too much traffic. The State government once again urged people not to burst fire crackers.
The Delhi government said that schools in the Capital will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday in light of the air quality conditions. Schools in neighbouring Gurugram and Haryana will also remain closed. Pollution in Delhi is also being attributed to stubble burning in neighbouring States. Commenting on the actions taking to contain it the Punjab government said that action has been initiated against around 3,000 and over 20,000 cases of stubble burning have been reported till last week.
Delhiites want to leave p15
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
This Himalayan Buddhist hamlet in Arunachal Pradesh is modernising at its own pace
Scroll around your 360-degree world with this reimagined 3-in-1 camera
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
Pick up in retail volumes, higher demand during the festival season and favourable monsoon indicate a possible ...
Investors can, however, try to bottom-fish in mid and small-cap stocks
A strong break above ₹3,200 will strengthen the bullish momentum
The company should benefit from its brand strength and wide reach when demand revives
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism