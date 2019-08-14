Polavaram: AP Govt urged to rethink re-tendering proposal

The YSR Congress Government in Andhra Pradesh is coming under pressure from different quarters to reconsider its decision to scrap the sub-contract given to Navayuga Engineering Company and call for reverse tendering or re-tendering for the construction of the mega Polavaram irrigation project on the Godavari.

The new Government in AP asked the company to quit the Polavaram project, citing massive corruption during the TDP regime and decided to call for fresh tenders. However, the decision has come in for criticism from different quarters, including the Telugu Desam Party leaders and leaders of other party leaders. Even the Union Government expressed its concern over the move, as it might lead to delay and project cost escalation. The Polavaram Project Authority also expressed its reservations over the move and advised the State Government to reconsider the issue.

Causing great embarrassment to the AP Government, the Polavaram Project Authority also expressed satisfaction over the work done by Navayuga Engineering Company at Polavaram, which is a national project being executed by the State Government.

Former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam leader N. Chandrababu Naidu said the PPA announcement was a vindication of the TDP Government's decision to award the sub-contract to Navayuga Company. He said all sorts of misinformation was being spread about the TDP's role in Polavaram project and charges were being levelled against him and his party without any evidence. "The YSR Congress Government does not know and does not care to listen to others who are more knowledgeable. Its foolish and vindictive actions will have a lasting impact on the state's future and the progress of crucial projects like Polavaram," he said in a message posted on the internet.

CPI leader Ramakrishna also wrote a letter to the Chief Minister to reconsider the decision to scrap the contract given to Navayuga Company, as the company was doing a commendable job at less rates at Polavaram. Re-tendering, or reverse tendering, at this stage would surely delay the project and push up costs further.

However, the YSR Congress Government seems to be in no mood to relent on the issue, going by the statements of party leaders. YSR Congress leader Srikanth Reddy said on Wednesday that the TDP leaders were spreading wrong information on the project and the work on the project had only been suspended temporarily due to Godavari floods and re-tendering, or reverse tendering, would be completed before November and from then on the project work would be expedited. Water would be released by 2021, as promised, he added.