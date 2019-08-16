Polavaram : Fresh tenders to be floated on Saturday

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav has said the state government is firm on proceeding with the reverse tendering process in Polavaram project and the fresh tenders are to be floated on Saturday for the remaining works.

The Polavaram mega irrigation project on the Godavari is a national project. The cost of the project has to be borne by the Union Government according to the Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation, 2014.

It may be recalled that the state government had earlier this month scrapped the sub-contract given to Navayuga Engineering Company. They had alleged that there was massive corruption in the execution of the project during the TDP regime, and works had been allotted on nomination basis.

The minister said the reverse tendering process would enable Navayuga also to participate in the bid. He alleged that the TDP leaders and others were raising a hue and cry over the issue.

He said the work at Polavaram had been temporarily suspended due to the floods and they would resume from November and there would not be any cost escalation or delay in the execution of the project. Water would be released into the canals by 2021, as promised by the new Government, he added.

Drone near ex-CM's house : He also alleged that the Telugu Desam Party leaders were indulging in cheap politics over a drone found flying in the vicinity of the ex-CM's rented house on the banks of the Krishna at Undavalli village near Amaravati. "The drones were deployed to capture the flood visuals in the vicinity of Mr. Chandrababu Naidu's residence and his security was in no way compromised. Unnecessarily, the TDP leaders are kicking up a row," he said.