Polavaram project: Andhra Pradesh High Court stays state government move to cancel Navayuga contract

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has suspended the state government’s move to cancel the Polavaram contract being executed by Navayuga Construction Company.

The Court also stayed the state government’s move to go in for the reverse tender process to find a new contractor to execute the order being handled by Navayuga.

The YS Jaganmohan Reddy government had decided to cancel the contract awarded by AP Genco to Navayuga without any notice.

In its petition, the company stated that it was ready and willing to execute the project and was in a position to complete the project ahead of the scheduled timelines. However, the delay was due to Genco, it contended.

The contract is estimated to be Rs 4970 crore and includes Rs 1870 crore for project headworks.

The company contended that they were willing to execute it as per schedule but the pre-closure without a valid reason would cause financial loss to the company which has already invested significantly. It also argued that it would damage its reputation as a leading construction company.

The state contended that it was within its purview to revise the tender and go in for a new one.

However, the High Court intervened and stayed the operation of the Government order.