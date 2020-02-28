Polavaram spillway will be ready by June, says AP CM

Leave your prints behind boldly
Porsche needs your thumbs up for its new personalisation programme for the 911
Noting that a plan of action should be prepared to complete the Polavaram project by June 2021, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed that the spillway and approach channel be completed by this June.
The completion of the spillway will pave the way for the supply of water.
After inspecting the cofferdam and spillway at the project site here on Friday, Reddy directed the officials to clear all the hurdles in executing the project at the earliest. Its completion is among his government’s top priorities, he said.
The rock-fill dam works will be carried out between June and October to fill the gaps in the cofferdam, and adequate funds will be allocated for it, he added.
The Chief Minister directed the officials to immediately start relief and rehabilitation works so that the people of the region can be evacuated to safer places even before the project works are completed.
An official would be entrusted with the work of liaising with the Centre to obtain clearance for the designs and follow-up action in the execution, he added.
While saying that siltage due to the floods last season was the reason for the delay in the project execution, the CM asked the officials to complete the right and left canal works on time. The officials informed him that the right canal works would be completed by June, and the left canal works were being taken up in two packages.
It was proposed to name the bridge to be constructed over the spillway as ‘YSR Gateway’. It will be four-laned, and linked to the earth-cum-rock-filled dam.
The cofferdam, once operational, would require the evacuation of 17,000 people from six villages in the Devipatnam region, as submergence in 35 contours is expected. The required funds will be released for setting up rehabilitation colonies, said Reddy.
Porsche needs your thumbs up for its new personalisation programme for the 911
Toyota’s Vellfire has all the makings of a winner, but can it be a blockbuster like the Innova?
Arriving at the right balance will help carmakers strike a chord with buyers
Software competencies here are being leveraged to set up centres overseas
If you have exhausted the limit under the SCSS, go for PMVVY. Act quickly, the scheme closes on March 31, 2020
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The stock of Havells India is showing signs of a recovery and so investors with short-term perspective can buy ...
While bond yields fell sharply in 2019, it was no walk in the park for investors. Will the bond market’s ...
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...