Political turmoil in Maharashtra over Vedanta investment in Gujarat

Shiv Sena and other opposition parties in Maharashtra raised questions on the rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis-led government’s failure to retain Vedanta’s landmark investment of ₹1.54 lakh crore in the State.

After Vedanta announced its investment in Gujarat, Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray tweeted: “Although I’m glad to see this in India, I am a bit shocked to see this. New dispensation had tweeted photos, claiming to have brought this to Maharashtra, but it seems the intent/ commitment was to send this away from Maharashtra. Our MVA Govt had brought this to the final stage.”

Thackeray shared screenshots of Vendanta Resources Limited Chairman Anil Agarwal’s tweet which said: “History gets made! Happy to announce that the new Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant will be set up in #Gujarat. Vedanta’s landmark investment of ₹1.54 lakh crore will help make India’s #Atmanirbhar Silicon Valley a reality”.

Thackeray added that former Industry Minister Subhash Desai, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and himself had held meetings for bringing this semiconductor project to Maharashtra.

“For a project almost finalised, and a new dispensation claiming credit over it, only shows lack of commitment from the new dispensation for our State’s progress,” he added. Thackeray, however, wished the industry and the on this project. Its success will lead to a new horizon opening up for India, he added.

Opposition agitated

Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe said that Uddhav Thackeray-led government had put in an effort to pursue Vedanta to invest in Maharashtra.

“How would Marathi people get justice if their jobs are being taken away?” asked Gorhe alleging that the Centre has a role in diverting the investment to Gujarat.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) State President Jayant Patil said that Maharashtra has lost a major project to Gujarat which could have generated one lakh jobs.

Taking to Twitter, he accused that the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis are busy addressing political rallies and have no time to address this concern.

He further alleged that Maharashtra BJP was more interested in Gujarat’s progress ahead of State elections in that State. He asked if Chief Minister and his deputy will tender an apology to the educated unemployed youth in Maharashtra.