Poll effect: 15,000 govt schools get power connections in rural MP

The just-concluded general elections came as a boon for primary schools in Madhya Pradesh’s rural areas.
As per the state Chief Election Commissioner’s (CEO) report, 15,000 government primary schools, which were made polling stations in far-flung areas, got permanent electricity connections during the Lok Sabha polls.
Not just electricity, repair works were also undertaken and some schools provided water connections, officials said.
Some primary schools in Jhabua, Ratlam, Betul, and Bhind and other areas of rural Madhya Pradesh were made polling centres for the first time, a senior election officer said.
These schools either did not have electricity connections or had temporary arrangements for power supply, the official said.
Power connections are necessary at polling booths as Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other equipment need continuous power supply.
The education and power departments worked on a war footing to provide electricity connections in these schools, said the official, adding this helped in conducting the polls without fear of power outage.
Some primary schools in Bihar have also benefited from the arrangements made during these Parliamentary elections.
Referring to the state CEO’s report, a senior official said nearly a dozen primary school buildings were repaired ahead of the polls.
While some schools had cracked roofs, others had broken walls. These schools were renovated and painted to make them suitable for polling, he said.
Along with this, fans, bulbs and other fixtures were fitted in these institutes.
