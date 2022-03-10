Poll results: Cong butt of jokes on social media; Rahul, Sidhu find special mention

The Congress's rout in all the five states in the assembly polls has opened the party to memes and jokes on social media with the best being reserved for its leaders Rahul Gandhi and Navjot Singh Sidhu. As another state went out of Congress's hand with its chief minister losing both his seats in Punjab, social media users have been relentless in their critique.

"Message is clear and loud, Congress have no other option but to dump 'Gandhi Family' and start afresh otherwise the 'Party' is over," tweeted filmmaker Manish Mundra.

Messages with the Gandhi scion as the butt of jokes flooded the micro-blogging site with the image of him having sundae in Wayanad ahead of the declaration of the poll results have emerged as top trends. Many, have asked the Congress leader to fly out of the country.

"Perfect time for Rahul Gandhi to take a break. International fights are resuming too," tweeted a user.

Columnist and author Anand Ranganathan mimicked a flight announcement to urge him to leave.

"Calling the attention of passenger Rahul Gandhi...Mr Rahul Gandhi...Thai Airways flight TG 316 from Delhi to Bangkok is now ready for departure. You are requested to pass the security check and contact ground staff immediately. This is the last and final call...," he tweeted.

Another Congress leader who has received special attention from netizens is former cricketer Sidhu, who has been squarely blamed by users for the party's loss in Punjab.

"Sidhu has done to Congress what he had done many times when he was a cricketer: run better batsmen out and then get out himself," said author Arnab Ray.

Another Twitter handle wondered if Sidhu would return to television after he lost his Amritsar East seat.

"Breaking News After watching Punjab exit polls Navjot Singh Sidhu called Kapil Sharma. Archana Puran Singh should be careful," said the tweet, referring to the Kapil Sharma show in which Sidhu provided laughs before he left to explore politics.

Some have even compared the journey of to-be Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with Sidhu's.

"14 years back #BhagwantMann stood in front of #NavjotSinghSidhu as a contestant at The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Today he stands on the verge of being the CM of a state where Sidhu is Congress chief.

"What an incredible journey for both Mann and #AAP," said a twitter user. PTI ASG ZMN