Polls to Telugu film artistes' association mimics a soap opera

Any election to a small association with just about 900 members generally doesn’t find any attention by media. But the biennial election to the Movie Artistes Association (MAA) has been grabbing prime time attention in Telugu television channels for the last few weeks.

The star-studded election, fought between the two camps supported by top Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi and veteran actor-producer Mohan Babu, mimics a soap opera, with barbs flying thick and fast.

Allegations and counter-allegations, often getting personal and below the belt, between the two sides are being ripped into snippets and being widely circulated in the social media channels.

Voting on October 10

The voting will be held on October 10.

While one panel is led by actor Prakash Raj, the other side is led by Manchu Vishnu, Mohan Babu’s son. Chirajneevi and his brothers Pawan Kalyan, a top league actor, and Nagendrababu have thrown their weight behind Prakash Raj.

Vishnu’s panel has opposed the candidature of Prakash Raj, alleging that an outsider (Prakash Raj hails from Karnataka) can’t lead a Telugu movie artistes association.

Prakash Raj, who has learnt Telugu after he began to act in Telugu films and is quite eloquent in the language, challenges the opponents to beat him in the language.

Despite their ideological differences, Chiranjeevi and his brothers assert that they support Prakash Raj, going by his plan for the association. They say they they don’t buy the ‘outsider’ argument, stating that artistes didn’t have any boundaries.

Vishnu, backed by the outgoing President Naresh, promises to provide a house each for the members, roles to the needy members in film or OTT (Over the Top) media projects and a building for the association.

Prakash Raj says he would convince celebrities like Ilayalaraja and conduct charity shows to raise money for the association and take up developmental works. He also promises timely medical help to the members by forging associations with top hospitals and doctors.

But it is not these routine promises that are attracting the eyeballs. Animated discussions, allegations and counter-allegations on the same day have generated a huge interest among the Telugu filmgoers.

TV channels cashing in on

The TV channels are quick enough to cash in on the interest. All major channels have hosted multiple shows, starring Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Naresh, Nagendrababu and other actors.

Facebook walls and Twitter timelines are filled with witty comments and pungent remarks, trolling the actors.