Pollution certificate must for vehicle insurance renewal: IRDAI

The Pollution Under Control (PUC) Certificate is a must at the time of renewal of vehicle insurance, according to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

In a circular addressed to the head of all general insurance companies, the insurance regulator has directed them to ‘scrupulously follow’ the Supreme Court orders given in the matter while dealing with a writ petition earlier.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has recently raised concerns about the compliance to the apex court’s direction and status of its implementation especially in the National Capital Region of Delhi.

In July 2018, the IRDAI has also issued a circular directing all general insurers to comply with the directions of the SC in the matter.